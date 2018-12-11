Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Holdings in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fiserv by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,176,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $82.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $3,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,779,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

