Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $5.29 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,896,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,873,000 after buying an additional 565,127 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 24.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $9,459,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $943,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $299,274.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,288.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $138.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

