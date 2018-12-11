Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $5.46 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of KBR worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 167,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in KBR by 2.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in KBR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded KBR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on KBR from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Drexel Hamilton set a $22.00 price target on KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

