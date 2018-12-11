Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stake in Bruker Co. (BRKR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,161,466 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of Bruker worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 51,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 1,883.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 761,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 723,566 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 47,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

