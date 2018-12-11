Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Unum Group (UNM)

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,086.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 374,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 342,817 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 284,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 39,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 763,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,233,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

