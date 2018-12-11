Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up 2.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 83.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.96%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

