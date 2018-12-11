Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 3,076 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,694,000 after buying an additional 7,009,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,790,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,313.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,814,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 4,705,284 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,610,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,494,000 after buying an additional 2,359,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,609,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,999,288.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,693.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $3,236,433.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,150.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 586,943 shares of company stock worth $27,718,423. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

