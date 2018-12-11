Matador Resources Co (MTDR) EVP Van H. Singleton II Purchases 2,005 Shares

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) EVP Van H. Singleton II acquired 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.26 per share, for a total transaction of $44,631.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MTDR opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Cowen started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,200,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,234,000 after acquiring an additional 493,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,530,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,992,000 after acquiring an additional 612,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,390,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,066,000 after purchasing an additional 244,527 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,026,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after purchasing an additional 581,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,682,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,604,000 after purchasing an additional 198,620 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

