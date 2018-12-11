Matarin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 773,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,074,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of CNX Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $237,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $291,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of CNX opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. CNX Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $18.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.23 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 54.81% and a return on equity of 3.73%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Matarin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in CNX Resources Corp (CNX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/matarin-capital-management-llc-acquires-new-position-in-cnx-resources-corp-cnx.html.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.