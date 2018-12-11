Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Opus Bank (OPB)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 291,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Opus Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,153,000 after purchasing an additional 504,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,327,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,785,000 after acquiring an additional 186,823 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 866,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 7.4% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 579,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPB. BidaskClub raised Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 target price on Opus Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Opus Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OPB opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $674.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

