Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 485,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.24 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom purchased 2,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

