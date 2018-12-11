Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $11.85 Million in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 497,788 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,852,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TCF Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TCF Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCF. Bank of America raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.63 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $11.85 Million in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/matarin-capital-management-llc-invests-11-85-million-in-tcf-financial-co-tcf.html.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.