Match Group (MTCH) Now Covered by Summit Insights

Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. Match Group has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.03 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

