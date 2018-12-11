MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 2481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Specifically, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $30,795.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,287 shares of company stock worth $3,715,805. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRT. ValuEngine upgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $12.00 price target on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $214.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.58.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after buying an additional 222,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after buying an additional 205,635 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 664.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 178,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 154,890 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,325,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after buying an additional 153,969 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MRT)

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

