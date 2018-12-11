Megacoin Reaches Market Cap of $114,222.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a total market cap of $114,222.00 and $8.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00698914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00021007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00002071 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 37,653,506 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

