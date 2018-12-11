Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) Insider Acquires C$12,017.50 in Stock

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) insider Andrew John Melton bought 950 shares of Melcor Developments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,017.50.

Andrew John Melton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, Andrew John Melton purchased 340 shares of Melcor Developments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,335.00.

MRD stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326. Melcor Developments Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$12.50 and a 52-week high of C$15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.71.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.25 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a diversified real estate development and asset management company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Properties. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

