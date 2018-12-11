Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (MR.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.32

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.32 and last traded at C$7.39, with a volume of 27636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.71.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per Unit, primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties, including the Initial Properties, through targeted and strategically deployed capital expenditures.

