Meredith (MDP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

MDP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meredith from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Meredith stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.25.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $756.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.33 million. Meredith had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meredith will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.83%.

In other Meredith news, insider John S. Zieser sold 6,011 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $351,162.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick B. Henry sold 1,057 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $60,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Meredith in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meredith in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Meredith by 183.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the second quarter worth $276,000.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

