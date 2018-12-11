Meritor (MTOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meritor from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Meritor in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meritor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.48. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 242,358 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $3,894,693.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 58,035 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $933,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,182. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 273,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

