Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 291.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 47,999 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Trimble by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $135,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,216.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,393 shares of company stock valued at $880,463. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.42. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-has-2-80-million-stake-in-trimble-inc-trmb.html.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.