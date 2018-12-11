Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Forescout Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,170 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 896,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,766 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,066,000 after purchasing an additional 281,425 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 3,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 690,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 669,599 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FSCT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.81%. The business had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $40,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,050,581 shares of company stock worth $37,993,733. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-purchases-new-position-in-forescout-technologies-inc-fsct.html.

Forescout Technologies Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.