Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 53,100 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 120,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

