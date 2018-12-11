Mirai (MRI) Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. Mirai has a total market cap of $35,295.00 and approximately $1,023.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Mirai has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.02626751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00139777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00171721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.29 or 0.09225634 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029887 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai’s total supply is 3,342,618 coins and its circulating supply is 3,331,644 coins. Mirai’s official website is mirai.xgox.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

