MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND) & FlexShopper (FPAY) Critical Analysis

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH alerts:

This table compares MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and FlexShopper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH -57.21% -32.54% -21.59% FlexShopper -14.34% N/A -35.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and FlexShopper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A FlexShopper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of FlexShopper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and FlexShopper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH $48.28 million 0.94 -$21.06 million N/A N/A FlexShopper $67.05 million 0.19 -$8.33 million N/A N/A

FlexShopper has higher revenue and earnings than MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH.

Summary

FlexShopper beats MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems, which are used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment is also involved in the sale of other seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and used equipment from its lease pool. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis (LTO) to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.