MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (MBPFF) vs. Noodles & Co (NDLS) Financial Analysis

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of Noodles & Co shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Noodles & Co shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MITCHELLS &BUTLERS and Noodles & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITCHELLS &BUTLERS N/A N/A N/A Noodles & Co -1.96% 2.23% 0.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MITCHELLS &BUTLERS and Noodles & Co, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITCHELLS &BUTLERS 0 0 0 0 N/A Noodles & Co 0 4 3 0 2.43

Noodles & Co has a consensus price target of $11.08, suggesting a potential upside of 46.60%. Given Noodles & Co’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Noodles & Co is more favorable than MITCHELLS &BUTLERS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MITCHELLS &BUTLERS and Noodles & Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITCHELLS &BUTLERS $2.97 billion 0.49 N/A N/A N/A Noodles & Co $456.49 million 0.73 -$37.48 million ($0.02) -378.00

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has higher revenue and earnings than Noodles & Co.

Risk and Volatility

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Co has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Noodles & Co beats MITCHELLS &BUTLERS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MITCHELLS &BUTLERS

Mitchells & Butlers plc operates managed restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its restaurants and pubs under the Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper's Lodge, Oak Tree, Stonehouse, and Premium Country Pubs brand names. It is also involved in the leisure retailing, property management, property development, and financing activities. In addition, it owns various trademarks; and provides gift cards. It operates 1,768 managed businesses and 57 franchised businesses. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

