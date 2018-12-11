Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Andeavor Logistics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 5th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Andeavor Logistics’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Andeavor Logistics alerts:

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANDX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price target on Andeavor Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded Andeavor Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Andeavor Logistics from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of ANDX stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. Andeavor Logistics has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. Andeavor Logistics’s payout ratio is 164.14%.

In related news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 25,000 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,726,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,861 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,854,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,411,000 after purchasing an additional 422,790 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,188,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,955,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,943,000 after purchasing an additional 266,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,632,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,281,000 after purchasing an additional 180,315 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.