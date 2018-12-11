Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.06 Million Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 649,998 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

MBT opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 52.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

