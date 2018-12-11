Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.04 Million Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,343,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,952 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 899,482 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 3,951,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 895,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,997,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,195,000 after purchasing an additional 514,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $272.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

WARNING: “Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.04 Million Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-has-4-04-million-holdings-in-new-york-community-bancorp-inc-nycb.html.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.