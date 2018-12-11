Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 124,372 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,372 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth $782,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $6,309,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth $4,231,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $48.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-sells-124372-shares-of-liberty-sirius-xm-group-series-a-lsxma.html.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.