MKS Instruments (MKSI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.84

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.84 and last traded at $67.68, with a volume of 32477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.88 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 25.57%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $29,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,418.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MKS Instruments (MKSI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.84” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/mks-instruments-mksi-sets-new-52-week-low-at-66-84.html.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.