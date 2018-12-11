MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 10,334 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (MYN)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 51.7% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 166,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 102,988 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 329.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 45,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $13.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

