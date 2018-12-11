MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Arrow Financial Co. (AROW)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $490.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.59. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Its deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

