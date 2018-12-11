MobileGo (MGO) Hits Market Cap of $44.24 Million

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, MobileGo has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One MobileGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00012878 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, HitBTC and Coinrail. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $44.24 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.02589472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00143775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00172394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.09651062 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029784 BTC.

MobileGo Profile

MobileGo’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,998,615 tokens. MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MobileGo Token Trading

MobileGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liquid, Liqui, Coinrail, BitForex, DigiFinex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobileGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

