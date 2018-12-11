Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.35

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 2454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Several research firms have commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $589.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $184,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 124.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

