Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Reaches Market Cap of $12.91 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00019300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, OKEx and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.02597742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00136980 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00171067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.09318335 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, LBank, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.