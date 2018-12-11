Monero (XMR) Price Down 24.6% This Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Monero has a total market cap of $717.31 million and $13.33 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $43.12 or 0.01261007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, OKEx, DragonEX and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00013605 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006650 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 16,637,047 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

