Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $31.00 target price on Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

Shares of TYPE opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.96 million, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.04. Monotype Imaging has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. AXA acquired a new position in Monotype Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Monotype Imaging during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Monotype Imaging by 165.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Monotype Imaging by 42.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.