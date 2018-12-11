Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) a €93.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FME. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. HSBC set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.90 ($113.84) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays set a €87.20 ($101.40) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.36 ($101.59).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €62.58 ($72.77) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a fifty-two week high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

