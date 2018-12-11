Morgan Stanley Reiterates Hold Rating for First Republic Bank (FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $104.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.62.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.