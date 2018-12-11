Mothercare (MTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at FinnCap

FinnCap initiated coverage on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a corporate rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mothercare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 31.40 ($0.41).

MTC opened at GBX 15.62 ($0.20) on Monday. Mothercare has a twelve month low of GBX 16.48 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 137.12 ($1.79).

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

