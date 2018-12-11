Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to announce $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.62. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Gabelli lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.68.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $130.91 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 124,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $15,830,527.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,525,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $385,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,902 shares of company stock worth $107,111,734. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,540,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,412,874,000 after purchasing an additional 780,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,233,062,000 after purchasing an additional 280,698 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,231,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,472,000 after purchasing an additional 596,941 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,509,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,114,000 after purchasing an additional 374,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply