Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to announce $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.62. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Gabelli lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.68.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $130.91 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 124,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $15,830,527.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,525,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $385,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,902 shares of company stock worth $107,111,734. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,540,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,412,874,000 after purchasing an additional 780,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,233,062,000 after purchasing an additional 280,698 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,231,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,472,000 after purchasing an additional 596,941 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,509,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,114,000 after purchasing an additional 374,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

