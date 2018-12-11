Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) is Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up about 4.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Motorola Solutions worth $56,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 446.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $123,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 109.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 14,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,854,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 204,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $25,920,405.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,902 shares of company stock worth $107,111,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.68.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,728. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $89.18 and a one year high of $133.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

