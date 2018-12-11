Motorola Solutions (MSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Motorola remains poised to gain from robust organic growth, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. It expects to record strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software, while the Avigilon acquisition is likely to continue to outperform expectations. The company is expanding its software offerings to provide solutions across various segments of the public safety workflow. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on average. However, headwinds in currency translation remain a concern as the company generates significant revenues outside the United States. Higher working capital requirement due to the implementation of new ERP system is hurting the company's cash from operations. Motorola's cash flow yield has declined over the years, indicating under-utilization of resources and lapses in sound financial management.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Gabelli downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.68.

NYSE:MSI opened at $129.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $133.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 14,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,854,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 124,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $15,830,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,525,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 849,902 shares of company stock worth $107,111,734. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,540,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,412,874,000 after acquiring an additional 780,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,233,062,000 after acquiring an additional 280,698 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 16.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,231,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,472,000 after acquiring an additional 596,941 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 171.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,509,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,049,000 after buying an additional 1,584,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,114,000 after buying an additional 374,328 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

