MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of MSA Safety worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 263,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth $887,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth $7,281,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.29. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.53 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 28.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other MSA Safety news, insider William M. Lambert sold 10,137 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $1,074,217.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,317.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 10,568 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $1,126,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,718.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,226 shares of company stock worth $3,755,082. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

