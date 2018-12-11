Msci Inc (MSCI) Stake Lifted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 8,437.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 69,947 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Msci by 113.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.71.

MSCI stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.65. 1,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,530. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $124.08 and a 52-week high of $184.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Msci had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

