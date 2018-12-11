MSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24,775.00 (MSD)

MSD (CURRENCY:MSD) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One MSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MSD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. MSD has a market cap of $0.00 and $24,775.00 worth of MSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.02625683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00141898 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00171383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.22 or 0.09216497 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029841 BTC.

MSD Profile

MSD’s total supply is 6,088,400,259 coins. MSD’s official Twitter account is @msdcommunity. MSD’s official website is mymsdspace.com. The Reddit community for MSD is /r/msdcommunity.

Buying and Selling MSD

MSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

