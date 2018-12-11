MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $79,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,105,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,519,000 after buying an additional 17,400,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,712,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,200,000 after buying an additional 8,789,176 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40,359.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,982,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,752,000 after buying an additional 4,970,241 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,184.6% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,911,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,684,000 after buying an additional 4,696,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,594.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,557,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,216,000 after buying an additional 4,388,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

