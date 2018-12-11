MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 90,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,840,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,769,000 after buying an additional 165,571 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in United Parcel Service by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 203,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 91,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

