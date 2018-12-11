MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 10,385 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $19,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,817 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,228,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,878,000 after purchasing an additional 882,544 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,240,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,683,000 after purchasing an additional 765,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,575,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,971,000 after purchasing an additional 753,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

Shares of DWDP opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

