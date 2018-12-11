Multi-Color (LABL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.69

Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.69 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 17754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Multi-Color to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Multi-Color from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Multi-Color has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $812.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Multi-Color had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Multi-Color Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Multi-Color’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Multi-Color by 9,037.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Multi-Color in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Multi-Color in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Multi-Color in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Multi-Color in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

